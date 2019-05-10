Bundy hairdressers off to Sydney fashion show

TWO Bundaberg hair stylists are jetting off to Sydney to spend the weekend styling models for Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

Kiralee Honor and Claire Mallows from The Place Hairdressing will be styling 30 models for label Tigerlily on Monday and they couldn't be more excited.

"It's a pretty fabulous thing for country hairdressers to be competing with all the big names in Sydney,” Mrs Honor said.

"I opened The Place Hairdressing 15 years ago in the heart of Bundaberg's CBD and I thought this is a great achievement for our local stylist to be styling with some of Australia's best salons at this year's Mercedes Benz fashion week in Sydney.”

The city salon was selected as one of only 15 stylists nationally.

"The team is led by myself as owner of The Place Hairdressing and emerging stylist Claire Mallows will also be going down to assist with the strong Goldwell team,” Mrs Honor said.

"We are so excited about this announcement and couldn't be more proud to be kicking it off with this incredible time ahead.

"Each year the girls tell me their dreams and ambitions and I try to make them happen and this is Claire's dream.”

Monday will be a busy day as the pair start getting the models ready at 8am with the show starting at 2pm.

They will work on nine styles with a relaxed, boho feel and plenty of loose waves - similar to the looks already popular in the Bundaberg region.

For Miss Mallows, who has been hairdressing for four years, it's a dream come true.

"This is my first fashion week experience,” she said.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it's normally not a little city thing.”

Miss Mallows said she was grateful for having a boss like Mrs Honor who had helped her achieve such a dream.