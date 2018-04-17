Menu
ROYAL ENCOUNTER: Natalie Bowman, Emily Kosten, Dakoda Kelly, Shania Nielsen, Declan Matthews and Trevor Standfast from the Bundaberg PCYC with Prince Edward.
Community

Bundy group in encounter with another prince

17th Apr 2018 3:58 PM

THOUSANDS of Bundy residents got to meet Prince Charles in the Rum City this month but only six got to meet his brother.

Six lucky Bundaberg PCYC members recently enjoyed morning tea with Prince Edward in Brisbane.

Trevor Standfast said this year was the 150th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh Award and Prince Edward visited Australia to meet participants and presenting gold awardees with badges and certificates.

"The Bundaberg PCYC Blazers Outdoor Education Youth Group was the only PCYC group in Queensland selected to have participants join in on a morning tea and meet and greet with the Prince,” he said.

Mr Standfast said he, Natalie Bowman, Emily Kosten, Dakoda Kelly, Shania Nielsen and Declan Matthews travelled from Bundaberg to Brisbane for the event.

He said he each of them was able to have a discussion with Prince Edward during the royal visit.

"They talked about their own experiences with the Award and Prince Edward shared some of his involvement and adventurous journey details.”

bundaberg bundaberg pcyc duke of edinburgh duke of edinburgh award prince edward
Bundaberg News Mail

