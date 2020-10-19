Bundy Greens candidate once ran against Tim Nicholls

BUNDABERG Greens candidate Claire Ogden has been described as an "anti-coal activist" who once blocked the railway line to the Abbot Point coal terminal for eight hours in 2018, locking herself onto a half-tonne concrete drum on the tracks.

Ms Ogden contested the inner-city Brisbane seat of Clayfield in the last state election and garnered 19 per cent of the first preference vote.

According to reports in 2018, she was running a circus school in Brisbane, and she is listed online as a convener for the Maleny branch of the Greens.

Ms Ogden's Twitter profile lists her as wanting to have fun, learn and make an impact.

"That's why I volunteer with grassroots groups that are working for a safe climate with no new coal," she said.

Another profile describes her as an "environmental activist volunteering with Front Line Action on Coal Brisbane, Stop Adani Brisbane, Galilee Blockade and the Greens Stafford, Brisbane".

In 2016, she pledged support as a candidate for removing abortion from the criminal code in Queensland if elected, a move that would happen in 2018.

Her profile does not appear on the Greens' list of state candidates on the party's website.

Last Sunday's ballot draw brought forth a number of Bundaberg and Burnett candidates on top of those who were already known, but so far a number have not responded to the NewsMail's questions for comment.

With a state election coming on the last day of the month, the NewsMail has sought to give every candidate a voice with an introductory article, as well as subsequent coverage.

However, after initial contact following the ballot draw, only one new candidate replied - independent Ric Glass.

Ms Ogden did, however, respond to the NewsMail's call for comments on the situation with the council's calls for a hospital with adequate Level 5 facilities.

Ms Ogden said The Greens were "campaigning on creating genuinely free health care for all by investing in more doctors, nurses, hospital beds and bulk-billed GP clinics for the community".

"Planning decisions for new infrastructure projects must always be made in consultation with the community and must be environmentally sustainable," she said.

Early voting for Bundaberg and Burnett starts today, with voters able to head to the old Blockbuster video building to do so from 9am.