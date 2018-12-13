Menu
INNOVATION: Mayor Jack Dempsey with Hinkler Innovation award winner Eleanor Carey.
INNOVATION: Mayor Jack Dempsey with Hinkler Innovation award winner Eleanor Carey.
ECONOMIC SCORECARD: Bundy registers high score for growth

13th Dec 2018 10:04 AM
BUNDABERG'S economic outlook is soaring to new heights, according to this year's economic scorecard presented by Mayor Jack Dempsey this morning at the Hinkler Innovation Series breakfast.

The scorecard covered movement seen across categories which included population growth, investment, property and the agricultural sector.

Demographer Bernard Salt headed a panel discussion at the breakfast.

It found gross regional product had risen 3.1 per cent to $4.1 billion, which exceeded the national growth rate of 2.9 per cent.

Bundy's jobs growth also experienced a boost, with an 11.4 per cent or 3,200 new positions since 2011.

There were 804 new health care and social assistance jobs in the five years from 2013.

Property, investment and construction indicators showed constant movement in the health, agriculture and tourism sectors.

Gross rental yield for houses grew 5.4 per cent and the median house price of $287,500 grew 2.7 per cent in the 12 months to June 2018.

