Bundy golf club a smash hit

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: Bundaberg Golf Club offers full professional services, equipment for hire, junior coaching and weekly competitions.

WITH large greens that are well manicured and a pleasure to putt on, Bundaberg Golf Club been a favourite among golfers since 1929.

Located at 22 One Mile Rd, North Bundaberg, conveniently just five minutes' drive from Bundaberg's city centre, the club boasts an 18-hole championship golf course.

Bundaberg Golf Club's Geoff Loveday said the 5872m, par 71 course had wide, flat fairways making it easy to walk or ride.

"Golfers of all standards will find the layout both challenging and enjoyable,” he said.

"Ponds and waterways that dot the course provide a scenic delight and are the home of numerous water birds.

"You may even see the odd frill-necked lizard as you enjoy your round of golf.”

QUALITY FACILITIES: Bundaberg Golf Club welcomes members and visitors to enjoy the 18-hole championship course

Bundaberg Golf Club has a range of quality facilities and accessories to help with visitors' golfing enjoyment including golf clubs and buggy and electric cart hire.

The club's facilities are open to the public and they specialise in making any corporate golf day or social function that much more special.

Full professional services are provided by club professional Craig Swift and assistant professional Mike Murnane including coaching, club fitting and accessing a wide range of golfing apparel and accessories.

Regular coaching is available for junior golfers, both members and non-members, on Monday and Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

The high standard of golfing at Bundaberg Golf Club is regularly showcased with competition golf available for juniors through to seniors with events including Junior Competition Saturday morning, Ladies Competition Wednesday, Veterans Competition Tuesday, Sporters' Competition Thursday and Members Competitions Saturday and Sunday.

Bundaberg Golf Club also continues to be the home of the very coveted DGZ Financial Planning Burnett Cup. Established in 1971, it is the Premier Match Play competition in the Wide Bay.

Bundaberg Golf Course

Where: 22 One Mile Rd, North Bundaberg

Course: 5872m, par 71, 18-hole championship course

Golf clubs, buggies and electric carts for hire

Junior coaching on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Competitions: Juniors on Saturdays, veterans competition on Tuesdays, ladies on Wednesdays, sporters on Thursdays and member on Saturdays and Sundays