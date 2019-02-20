Bundy girl wins pinup pageant title

BUNDABERG beauty, Michelle Miedecke, also known as pinup pageant veteran, Vera Vamp, has been crowned Miss Melon in Chinchilla over the weekend.

Ms Miedecke was up against 14 other vintage fashion lovers and pinup enthusiasts who'd travelled from all over Queensland to enter the inaugural pageant, a new event part of the famous biennial Melon Festival.

In the end, the cheeky Vera Vamp won over the judges with her surprise outfit, involving a specially made cape which paid homage to Chinchilla, home of the big melon.

Ms Michelle Miedecke said the Miss Melon 'Love' Pinup Pageant was the ideal weekend adventure.

"I've been attending pageants for almost four years and have done about 18 in that time... The whole event this weekend was so much fun and winning really just topped it off,” Miss Vamp said.

Her show stopping outfit was the culmination of many hours of brainstorming, some fabric, a hot glue gun, and some good old fashioned trial by error.

"I really wanted to do something eye catching that was iconically Chinchilla... I've spent hours and hours over the last month working on my outfit idea and I wasn't sure if it would be well received, so when the audience cheered I felt like, "yes, thank goodness, that's the reaction I was hoping for!”

Ms Miedecke admits her fondness of pinup grew from an interest in history and rock and roll music and said pageants allow her to combine a lifestyle as an environmental scientist sand scout leader with her love of red lipstick and beautiful dresses.

"When I first started to see photos of people in retro clothes, I really felt like it opened my eyes to this fun, enthusiastic way of dressing. From there I tried a pageant with no idea what I was doing and had so much fun meeting cool people that I started to enter more,

"For me, (pageants are) about having a chance to be creative, chat to all sorts of people I might not otherwise meet, and show that it's possible to wear this bright, feminine style of retro fashion while embracing the opportunities of our modern world,” she said.

For all the pinup pageant fun, check out the photo gallery bellow: