Bundy girl takes Miss Teen crown

BUNDY is under a new reign.

Former Branyan State School student Ceara Lewis has been crowned Miss Teen Australia International 2018.

She ruled the room in Sydney and is now preparing for a trip across the pond to take part in the world titles in West Virginia.

Not only did she win the crown, but she has been invited to be the first teen ambassador for the charity Act for Kids.

Ceara's mother Vicki Lewis said directly after crowning, Ceara received the amazing news when the CEO Neil Carrington and representatives for Act for Kids attended the event, offering her the position.

When the NewsMail did a story in December, Ms Lewis said Ceara chose Act for Kids because the charity supported children suffering from neglect and abuse.

"Being a child herself she

feels she relates, however after being admitted to hospital recently she became aware first-hand that there are children in her area that are feeling the affects of neglect and abuse and it broke her heart,” she said.

With two major roles ahead of her, Ms Lewis said Ceara was both "honoured and humbled” to have been named Miss Teen Australia International 2018.

While the crown is a new addition, the teen is no stranger to the spotlight having achieved huge success in dancing and modelling in Los Angeles.

It was after working with renowned photographer Robbie Merritt that she discovered the competition and she could not wait to be involved when she found out charitable work was involved.

To follow her journey visit her Instagram: dancer_cearalewis. Go to actforkids.com.au for more on the charity.