DEFINING MOMENT: Bundaberg's Lacey Turnbull (right) catches up with US actor Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as 11 in the Netflix series Strangers Things.
Bundy girl rubs shoulders with Stranger Things star 11

Emma Reid
7th Mar 2019 3:19 PM
THERE was nothing strange about rubbing shoulders with a Hollywood star for Bundaberg's Lacey Turnbull.

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as 11 in the Netflix series Strangers Things, appeared at a private event at Converse Westfield Chermside in Brisbane last weekend.

 

Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Lacey was invited to go along after her essay won a competition about what it means to be a girl.

The junior leader at Kepnock State High School explained what being a girl in 2019 meant to her.

"There's not one definition of being a girl in 2019, but when you're confident and passionate and work hard, girls can do anything they want to," she told the NewsMail.

"Our voices can be heard now and the world is listening and it's a great time to lead the way."

Lacey said to help inspire other girls it was important to always be yourself.

"Don't give in to peer pressure and don't change to fit those around you," she said.

 

"Find something you enjoy doing and make friends with like-minded people and you'll feel supported through different challenges."

This statement resonated with Brown, 15, who is in Queensland filming action flick Godzilla vs. Kong on the Gold Coast.

"I am in sunny Australia at the Converse store about to meet some young, powerful girls to show us what it means to be a girl in 2019," Brown said in an Instagram video.

"The word girl should mean whatever you guys want it to mean and being your own individual is important to me."

She added: "To me being a girl is powerful."

The Converse campaign encourages women to carve their own path and includes shoes designed by a female team, and featuring graphic prints with written messages.

