Bundy girl ready to display raw power in Melbourne

GIRL POWER: Bundaberg raised powerlifter Lily Riley has spent 16 weeks preparing for her biggest competition to date and will travel to Melbourne today to compete in the invitational ProRawX at the Arnold Classic on Friday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

WHEN you search the word 'powerlifting' online, the images are mostly those of huge men lifting vein-poppingly heavy weights, but one Bundaberg girl is changing that stereotype as she competes in the invitational ProRawX competition in Melbourne tomorrow.

Powerlifting consists of the three basic squat, bench press and deadlifting movements which are added together to create a total lifted score for each competitor.

ProRaw is a competition held at the Australian Arnold Classic and will draw some of the biggest and strongest people in the world to the largest sports festival in the Southern Hemisphere.

Lily Riley is a local unsung hero of female athleticism who attracts almost 12,000 followers on social media and already feels like a winner after receiving an invite to the competition.

"This time one year ago I spent the whole day on the couch watching the women's ProRaw9 competition, idolising how strong these women are,” Ms Riley said.

"I was in absolute awe that there were women out there who could squat and deadlift over 200kg and bench over 100kg that it didn't make sense.

"Fast forward 12 months and I'm so humbled to be invited to the same competition.”

The preparation process has been vigorous for Ms Riley who just last week set a new personal best of 100kg bench press and hopes there are more records to come.

"My current heaviest lifts in competition are 200kg squat for which I hold the junior Australian record, 82.5kg bench and 180kg deadlift with a best comp total of 460kg which I also hold the junior Australian record for,” she said.

Ms Riley said powerlifting is more than just a sport for her and the sacrifices she has made in the 16 week preparation are easily overlooked.

"As a strong woman in this sport, it gives me empowerment, strength and confidence outside of the gym as well,” she said.

Ms Riley said she and her coach have worked extensively in preparation and can't wait to showcase it all on the platform.

"My whole family will be travelling to Melbourne with me,” she said.

"Looking out to the crowd and seeing my proud family means to world to me.”

Follow Ms Riley's journey at http://bit.ly/2pabe8F or http://bit.ly/2FCF6EE.