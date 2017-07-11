22°
Paralysed down one side: girl, 11, has stroke at school

Emma Reid
| 11th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
STROKE FIGHTER: Jade Carney, 11, is now at a Brisbane where she is undergoing rehabilitation after she had a stroke at school.
STROKE FIGHTER: Jade Carney, 11, is now at a Brisbane where she is undergoing rehabilitation after she had a stroke at school. Contributed

STROKE is a disease that only affects the elderly ... right?

Not always, as one Bundaberg family knows first hand after 11-year-old Jade Carney was struck down at school last month.

There are no answers as to why the fit, healthy and typical Avoca State School Year 6 student had a blood clot in her brain.

Now she is in a Brisbane hospital undergoing strenuous rehabilitation, learning to move again.

It was nearly the end of last term, a normal school day for Jade, one of the school's athletic stars, and she was running laps of the oval when she stopped suddenly.

She was conscious but not able to communicate with friends or the PE teacher so an ambulance was called and Jade was taken to hospital.

 

FIGHTER: Jade&#39;s had many visitors in hospital while she undergoes rehabilitation.
FIGHTER: Jade's had many visitors in hospital while she undergoes rehabilitation. Contributed

Her mother Lindsey Morse said she was paralysed down her right side.

"She couldn't move her right arm or leg," she said.

"She couldn't speak or tell us what was wrong."

Ms Morse said there was no family history of stroke.

Doctors performed myriad tests trying to work out what was wrong.

 

FIGHTER: Jade is currently at the Lady Cilento Children&#39;s Hospital in Brisbane.
FIGHTER: Jade is currently at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane. Contributed

It wasn't until Lindsey noticed half of Jade's face had dropped that they all realised the 11-year-old had had a stroke.

She was flown to Brisbane where more testing including four MRI scans and two CT scans was done.

"Jade is the one who never gets sick," her mother said.

"She owns a horse, is outgoing, and was school aged champion for sports."

 

FIGHTER: Jade Carney with her younger siblings.
FIGHTER: Jade Carney with her younger siblings. Contributed

Jade is the middle child with two older and younger siblings.

It will be a long road to recovery for the girl whose world turned up-side-down in an instant.

Each day she has four 45-minute rehabilitation session including speech pathology, occupational, music and bike therapy.

The strain it has placed on the family is enormous but Ms Morse said she would do anything to have her little girl back to normal.

"I've stayed by Jade's bedside and the two older kids are helping look after the younger ones," she said.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help get Jade back up and running around.

Click here to donate.

CHILDHOOD STROKE

  • Every year about two children in every 100,000 will have a stroke (0.00002%)
  • Strokes can occur in all age groups - from newborns to older teenagers
  • The causes of childhood stroke are poorly understood with little published research
  • All strokes are a result of disruption of blood going to or from the brain resulting in brain cells in the area dying and permanent damage potentially occurring
Topics:  avoca state school bundaberg editors picks gofundme jade carney lindsey morse stroke young

