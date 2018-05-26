Bundy, Gin Gin, Childers present thrills at shows

Kelsey Mann and Tayla Zink at last year's Bundy show.

GET together all your coins and get ready for the show.

Whether you're an adrenalin junkie, or love sideshow alley, a showbag or fireworks there's bound to be something for you at this year's shows.

Childers Show kicks off the region's shows today, with Bundaberg and Gin Gin next.

Bundaberg's show kicks off on Wednesday, May 30, and wraps up on Friday, June 1, with the Show Rodeo.

This year's Gin Gin Show starts on June 2 and has new events including the Grand Parade, Junior and Minis Farmers Challenge, and Dog High Jump.

The familiar horse and cattle events, wood chopping, live music, fireworks, the ute muster and more are back.

For more details, see the Bundaberg Show Facebook page or phone 4155 0802.