Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kelsey Mann and Tayla Zink at last year's Bundy show.
Kelsey Mann and Tayla Zink at last year's Bundy show. Mike Knott BUN010617SHOW31
News

Bundy, Gin Gin, Childers present thrills at shows

26th May 2018 4:57 PM

GET together all your coins and get ready for the show.

Whether you're an adrenalin junkie, or love sideshow alley, a showbag or fireworks there's bound to be something for you at this year's shows.

Childers Show kicks off the region's shows today, with Bundaberg and Gin Gin next.

Bundaberg's show kicks off on Wednesday, May 30, and wraps up on Friday, June 1, with the Show Rodeo.

This year's Gin Gin Show starts on June 2 and has new events including the Grand Parade, Junior and Minis Farmers Challenge, and Dog High Jump.

The familiar horse and cattle events, wood chopping, live music, fireworks, the ute muster and more are back.

For more details, see the Bundaberg Show Facebook page or phone 4155 0802.

bundaberg show childers show gin gin show
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Winner winner chicken dinner: New KFC planned

    premium_icon Winner winner chicken dinner: New KFC planned

    News YOU asked for it, Bundy. Now, it seems our love of the Colonel's chicken is set to see the Rum City served its third KFC store.

    Man threatens to share partner's nude photos on Facebook

    premium_icon Man threatens to share partner's nude photos on Facebook

    Crime The 38-year-old man said he was going to share photos of her vagina

    New Macca's CBD car park given the go-ahead

    premium_icon New Macca's CBD car park given the go-ahead

    News Salvos' citadel building to make way for McDonald's car park

    Violent prisoner refused funding

    premium_icon Violent prisoner refused funding

    News 'I don't have a leg to stand on here, your honour'

    Local Partners