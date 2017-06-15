Bundy gin event goes down a treat

Geoff Cameron Thumbs up to Kalki Moon Distillery holding World Gin Day with some pretty impressive cocktails where I got to spend my night with some pretty inspirational people and great friends.

Janeen Harte Thumbs up to the gentleman who helped my mum and I when my mum fell in the car park at Olsen's Corner. We really appreciate your assistance. Also to Isabelle at the audio clinic who administered first aid. Please accept our sincere thanks.

Amanda Ball Huge thumbs up to the guys at the Battery Store. After a disastrous morning they replaced my battery for half the amount I had been quote by someone else. Cheered me up too!

Marcia Atkinson Thumbs down to the footballer relieving himself in full view of the road at Salter Oval. Wear a nappy if you can't make it to the toilet.

Amanda Payne Thumbs up to the young man who helped the four travellers who nearly ended up in the water at Cedars Crossing and Chris for his jack skills and Alec at South Kolan Hotel for checking out their vehicle to ensure their safe drive to 1770.

Tenille Sealy Thumbs up to the new restaurant Meekak, I took my 12-year-old daughter there for dinner and was pleasantly surprised at the variety and freshness of the food. Customer service was great also.

Terese Straub A huge thumbs up to Greencross vet Barolin, thank you to Natalie, Kirsten and the girls for looking after my puppy when he will really unwell.