Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Reds training at Ballymore Filipo Daugunu and Tate McDermott. Pic Annette Dew
Reds training at Ballymore Filipo Daugunu and Tate McDermott. Pic Annette Dew
Sport

Bundy gets visit from Reds

Shane Jones
9th Nov 2019 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNION: Two future national players will be in Wide Bay next week, with one of them coming to Bundaberg.

Queensland Reds duo Filipo Daugunu and Tate McDermott will be travelling to the region on November 19 to visit schools and look for the next young superstar in the sport.

Bundaberg’s McDermott will travel to Hervey Bay with Daugunu to visit the Rum City.

Daugunu will be joined by Grant Dwyer, the Queensland Reds development manager, for the visit.

The duo will visit a couple of primary schools and will be in the region from 9.30am to 5pm.

One of the confirmed schools is St Luke’s Anglican School.

More information on the other schools will be released in the next few days.

Daugunu and McDermott are seen as young stars on the rise with McDermott playing for Australia’s youth teams after being born in Bundaberg before moving to the Sunshine Coast.

Daugunu has played four matches for the under-20 Fiji team during his career.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        News Queensland’s Acting Fire Commissioner has described the weather conditions fanning horror bushfires as “insane”.

        MODEL AMBITION: Bundaberg reporter set for the runway

        premium_icon MODEL AMBITION: Bundaberg reporter set for the runway

        News Reporter set to swap writing for the runway

        Shattering reality when kids as young as 10 smash up servo

        premium_icon Shattering reality when kids as young as 10 smash up servo

        Crime INSTANCES of crime committed by juveniles is on the rise and two recent incidents...

        Dempsey to run again: ‘We’re at a crossroads’

        premium_icon Dempsey to run again: ‘We’re at a crossroads’

        News BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has announced he will be running to keep the top job...