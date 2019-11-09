Bundy gets visit from Reds

UNION: Two future national players will be in Wide Bay next week, with one of them coming to Bundaberg.

Queensland Reds duo Filipo Daugunu and Tate McDermott will be travelling to the region on November 19 to visit schools and look for the next young superstar in the sport.

Bundaberg’s McDermott will travel to Hervey Bay with Daugunu to visit the Rum City.

Daugunu will be joined by Grant Dwyer, the Queensland Reds development manager, for the visit.

The duo will visit a couple of primary schools and will be in the region from 9.30am to 5pm.

One of the confirmed schools is St Luke’s Anglican School.

More information on the other schools will be released in the next few days.

Daugunu and McDermott are seen as young stars on the rise with McDermott playing for Australia’s youth teams after being born in Bundaberg before moving to the Sunshine Coast.

Daugunu has played four matches for the under-20 Fiji team during his career.