INCREDIBLE EFFORT: Jayne Philp (centre) and her U.G.L.Y bartenders Kalista Duke, Mary Duke, Sheree Harris, Michael Harris, Teresa Bull, Tobi-Lea Bull and Hannah Laskey.
Bundy gets U.G.L.Y. with three in the state's top five

Tahlia Stehbens
by
17th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG bartenders have championed The Leukaemia Foundation's fundraising efforts this year, with three local champions raising a collective $44,000 for the charity.

The region had three finalists place in the top five for Queensland's U.G.L.Y. Bartender of the Year competition which supports regional blood cancer patients.

The Bucca Hotel's Jayne Philp topped Bundaberg's efforts and placed third in Queensland, raising a total of $20,235.65.

"It's just amazing,” Ms Philp said.

"For a tiny community with a population of 1000 people, it's incredible.”

Ms Philp said between the support of her U.G.L.Y. helpers and the pub's patrons, she couldn't be more proud.

"I can't believe just how much they've really dug deep. Day in, day out, they've supported the whole U.G.L.Y. thing. Our community spirit is second-to-none.”

Melissa King, from East Bundaberg Sports Club, came in fourth, raising $12,015, and Philip Keens, from Burnett Heads' Lighthouse Hotel, took out fifth position with an effort of $11,818.

There were a total 369 bartenders and venues that took part across the state, and the foundation's Wide Bay Capricornia officer Sue-Ellen Pitt said she was very impressed by the amazing enthusiasm shown by this year's entrants.

The Leukaemia Foundation's unique Understanding, Generous, Likeable, You, fundraising competition has raised over $550,000 towards free accommodation for regional patients, with other states due to start their campaign in October.

"The U.G.L.Y. Bartender of the Year competition is a quirky and fun way for bartenders to become involved with their local community to raise the bar and beat blood cancers,” Ms Pitt said.

"Every $80 raised can provide one night of free accommodation for regional patients who have to relocate to Brisbane to receive treatment.

"I would like to sincerely thank all the U.G.L.Y. bartenders across the region, their staff and patrons for helping to provide this vital support.”

