SPOOKY FUN: Scarlett Wallace dressed as a zombie at the Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre Halloween Family Fun event.
News

Bundy gets spooky for Halloween fun

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
27th Oct 2019 5:30 PM
IT’S that time of year again where little ghouls and ghosts begin preparing their pumpkins and cauldrons for Halloween trick-or-treating.

Bundaberg got into the Halloween spirit over the weekend with spooky events around town.

Friday night was full of thrills with the zombie walk at Riverfeast and CityFit gym’s Halloween Workout for Water Mash-Up which raised funds for UNICEF.

On Saturday the Halloween festivities continued at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre with a Halloween Family Fun afternoon and a Devil’s Night Party.

The Bundy Bowl and Leisure staff took on an ominous appearance on Saturday. Sam Bainbridge, Jes Carver, Angela Cameron, Craig Wilson and Noah Carter.
The Sugarland Tavern also got into the spooky spirit with a Halloween Costume Karaoke night.

With trick-or-treating on Thursday night, Queensland Police Service has released a safety message and printable posters for householders to let little monsters know if the home is participating or not.

Tom, Erin and Ella at Bundy Bowl and Leisure.
“While we all love a good scare, the Queensland Police Service wants to remind community members to creep it real and ensure the safety of children is top priority,” a QPS statement said.

“To make sure your Halloween doesn’t become a nightmare, trick or treaters should: Be accompanied by a trusted, responsible adult monster at all times, always walk, not run, between houses and stick to the footpath rather than the road, wear bright colours to enhance your visibility to passing motorists and never enter a stranger’s house, even if they have invited you in after knocking on their door.”

To download your welcome or do not disturb poster, visit https://bit.ly/2BIrF1J.

