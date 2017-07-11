Bundy gets overnight rain but will it stay?

THE grey, gloomy clouds hanging over Bundaberg have so far sprinkled some much needed rain over the region, with more predicted this week.



Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said Bundy had a few light showers overnight, soaking the ground with 8mm of rain and another 2mm expected today.



"At the moment there is a low pressure trough that is bringing those patchy rain spots," he said.



"That will stick around for most of this morning and should start to clear into this afternoon."



Mr Pippard said the weather condition was unseasonable for this time of year, with mostly dry conditions expected in winter months.



"The trough has come over Central Queensland which is quite unusual," he said.



"All of Queensland is dominated by rainfall mostly in the summer, that's when most areas get storms and larger rainfall amounts.



"This trough developed a few days ago and has spread light showers so far with the possibility of some brief, heavier moments today."

Here is what the rest of the week will look like. Ashley Clark

Mr Pippard said Bundaberg would clear up later on today and stay mostly sunny for the rest of the week until clouds loom again at the weekend.



"That's when another trough will come in from the west and it will include a bit more widespread rainfall totals along the coast," he said.



As for the temperature, Mr Pippard said Bundaberg had been experiencing a particularly balmy winter so far.



"The region is currently sitting at above average temperatures for winter," he said.



"The average temperature so far has been 24.6 degrees which is two and half degrees above the yearly average."

