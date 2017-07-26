Bundy gets DFO-style fashion outlet

BUNDY'S voluptuous ladies no longer have to travel to Brisbane for discount City Chic fashions, with a DFO-style outlet opening in the city.

Manager Lee McPhee said customers had been pouring in since the shop opened inside the Rivers store on Bourbong St two weeks ago.

"There's a lot of really good opportunities for 50% or more off items," she said.

"If you've missed out (on an item) there's a good chance you might find it here.

"New stock's arriving all the time and we never know what we're going to get."

CITY CHIC: Store manager Lee McPhee and sales assistant Cassie Dallarizza outside the new store. Mike Knott BUN260717CITYCHIC4

Miss McPhee said stock was mostly comprised of sale items and items left over from previous seasons.

"We've got a large range," she said.

"We've got a lot of stock here.

"Our regular customers are absolutely thrilled."

Miss McPhee said some of the most popular items being snapped up had been their range of special occasion dresses.

The store stocks sizes 14 and up.