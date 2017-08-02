Bundy, get the party started at Pink show

DEAD RINGER: Kim Boath is bringing her Raise Your Glass show to the Club Hotel tomorrow night.

RAISE your glass Pink fans, a tribute show of epic pop proportions is in town on Friday night.

Mount Isa local Kim Boath is bringing the pop sensation's hits to Bundaberg with an ultimate tribute show at The Club Hotel.

The tribute singer said she had always looked up to Pink's "realness" and "fiestiness" and had spent five years playing the hitmaker.

"I was originally approached by a booking agent who asked me about doing a show," she said.

"I thought about it for a little while as I am very fond of Pink's music and didn't want to do it any injustice."

But Boath said, after she finally agreed, her experience had been nothing short of exciting.

"It is a lot of fun, hard work, but a lot of fun," she said.

"I love Pink because she just calls it as she sees it and her lyrics really resonate with a lot of people.

"In the show we try to keep that party, fun vibe going with a bit of an acoustic break in the middle and then back to the dance hits again."

Kim Boath and the Raise Your Glass band members. Jamie Woods/Digital Emu

The Raise Your Glass - Pink Tribute show will go from 8.30pm until 11pm and promises to be a highlight for all Pink lovers.

Fans can expect to be boogeying along to the powerful vocals of Boath as she belts out all of the famous Pink hits we have grown to know and love over the pop stars crazy and lengthy career.

From the raunchy songs such as So What and Walk of Shame, to the party anthems like Trouble, Raise Your Glass and the softer tunes of Sober and Please Don't Leave Me, audiences can expect a real mix of Pink classics to sing along to on Friday night.

Boath is complemented by some of Queensland's best musicians including Chris Timms, Grant Boath, Csaba Horvath and Louise Smith.

The Raise Your Glass band members are consummate professionals, all with international touring experience.

Tickets are $20 pre-sale or $25 at the door.

