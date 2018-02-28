BUNDY GASTRO OUTBREAK: Here's what you need to do

AN OUTBREAK of norovirus in Bundaberg is affecting a school community, with a health warning published in a newsletter to parents last week.

St Mary's Catholic School published the warning in their online newsletter for Week 5 of Term 1, urging parents to be cautious and to look out for symptoms.

"A widespread outbreak of norovirus is currently prevalent in Bundaberg," the health warning said.

"This is a highly contagious virus.

"In order to minimise the spread of this virus through the school, we ask that if your child is experiencing any of the above (symptoms), they remain home from school until symptoms have passed."

Cases of the virus, which causes gastro, was confirmed by Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service with a spokesperson thanking schools for their quick response to the illness.

"Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is aware of cases of norovirus in the Bundaberg community and commends local schools for providing public health information about norovirus to their school communities," the spokesperson said.

Ashley Clark

A Queensland Health spokesperson said norovirus was a group of very contagious viruses that often caused gastroenteritis.

"Gastroenteritis (gastro) can be caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses and the toxins they may produce, fungi and parasites," the spokesperson said.

"Noroviruses are very contagious and can spread by having direct contact with another person who is infected and showing symptoms: for example, when caring for someone with illness, or sharing foods or eating utensils with someone who is ill."

The spokesperson said symptoms included nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and some stomach cramping.

"Sometimes people also have a low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and a general sense of tiredness," the spokesperson said.

"If you have gastro and your job involves handling food or beverages or you are a childcare or health care worker you must not return to work until 48 hours after you last vomited or 48 hours after your bowel motions return to normal, as this is generally regarded as the period when people are infectious."

You can decrease your chance of coming into contact with noroviruses by frequently washing your hands, carefully washing fruit and vegetables before eating them and thoroughly cleaning areas in the home that may be affected by the virus including toilets, bathrooms and more.

"Most gastroenteritis infections resolve without treatment -tt is very important to drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration," the spokesperson said.

"Many people with gastro have mild symptoms and recover within a few days. However, if symptoms persist for more than 3 days, or are severe, seek medical advice or contact your GP."

Anyone with concerns should talk to their GP or get free advice from a qualified health professional by calling 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).