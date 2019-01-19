Bundy garden club busy propagating membership

GREEN EXPERTS: Lorraine Boys and Val Johnson in Val's lush garden surrounding her home in Sharon.

GARDENING. Is it a dying hobby?

The women at Bundaberg Bush House and Garden Club hope not.

The much sought after white bat plant. Mike Knott BUN170119GAR2

As their plants continue to bloom, president Val Johnson and publicity officer Lorraine Boys hope they can reinvigorate the love for plants in Bundaberg's younger generation.

The club, with more than half a century of history in the Rum City, has more than 70 members, but many are ready for the next adventure of life.

Lorraine Boys and Val Johnson discuss the plants in the garden. Mike Knott BUN170119GAR5

The name of the club may show its history, as the words bush house is now most commonly called a greenhouse.

"We are made up mostly of retired old girls, but we are open to any age or gender,” Mrs Johnson said.

Val Johnson and Lorraine Boys discuss the plants in the garden. Mike Knott BUN170119GAR4

"We are hoping more young people full of beans and energy will start to come along to help pass down gardening information through the generations.”

Mrs Johnson said the club did not focus on any typical plant, but the love for both indoor and garden varieties.

Persian Shield. Mike Knott BUN170119GAR11

Club members hold a great deal of knowledge between them and are happy to share a secret or two, to help do right by the plants.

"We hope to impart the knowledge we have down to the younger generations,” Mrs Johnson said.

"Members specialise in particular plants and can help you to know when to plant, how to grow - pretty much anything you want to know they have the information.”

Val Johnson's garden. Mike Knott BUN170119GAR15

A variety of handy hints to ensure you're doing the best thing for the living organisms is given out for free.

"Like ferns don't like to dry out or windy positions,” Mrs Johnson said.

"It's about learning and helping others - that's what we enjoy.”

Mrs Johnson said the group can help when it comes to knowing when to propagate or what best suits the Bundaberg climate.

Val Johnson in the garden. Mike Knott BUN170119GAR8

By joining the club you will not only benefit from the dos and don'ts when it comes to plants, but there is a social side to keep you in the thick of enjoyable past time.

The club meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at Avenell Heights Progress Hall and a field day is held on the second Thursday.

"We take a bus full of people around to different gardens and it's all a bit of fun,” Mrs Johnson said.

For more information about the Bundaberg Bush House and Garden Club, visit www.bundabergbushhouse

club.org.au.