Fuel thief in the fast lane to prison manages narrow escape

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has narrowly escaped a term of actual imprisonment after filling up a car with fuel before driving off without paying.

Dwaine Albert Jacobs, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

His defence lawyer, Gavin James, said his client had a "long history of making very, very poor decisions of getting involved in serious property crime".

In 2017, Jacobs was sentenced to nine months in prison with parole release after three for a burglary offence.

In response, Magistrate Belinda Merrin said what was in Jacobs's favour was that "in the last 12 months, this (matter before the court today) is the only property offence".

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Jacobs and his friend who was with him at the time of the theft stole 20L or $29.91 worth of fuel from a Caltex service station at Thabeban.

He said Jacobs and his friend jumped back in the car straight after refueling and left without paying.

He was later found by police at the Melbourne Hotel, where he took part in an interview and told officers he'd had no intention of returning to pay for the fuel.

"You have an extraordinarily lengthy criminal history for someone so young. You've been in and out of jail for most of your life and have been committing offences involving other people's property," Ms Merrin said.

She sentenced him to three months in prison, wholly suspended for nine.