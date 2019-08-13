Bundy freezes through coldest morning of the year

ICY COLD: Monto farmers in the North Burnett woke up to find their paddocks transformed into a winter wonderland. Barbed wire fences filled with icicles.

IT WAS another cold morning in Bundaberg today, with the coldest temperature of 2019 recorded this morning.

Bundaberg dropped to a chilly 4.8 degrees recording the coldest day since August last year.

But spare a thought for our friends in the North Burnett, with Gayndah also recording its coldest day at 0.5 degrees, with Monto dropping to 0.7.

Mother nature will turn up the heat from tomorrow as the winds change.

Meteorologist Adam Blazak from the Bureau of Meteorology explained the warmer change.

"There will be more of a southerly flow with more south easterly winds coming off the water,” he said.

"That will make the night temperatures increase a bit because there's a bit more moisture in the atmosphere.”

Tomorrow will see Bundaberg reach about 10 degrees in the morning.