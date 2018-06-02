Bundy fraudster's appeal from prison rejected by Supreme Court

A BUNDABERG businessman appealing his conviction of fraud had his case dismissed by the Supreme Court of Queensland on May 25.

By a majority verdict, Brian Benjamin Russell was found guilty of fraud after a 10-day trial in the Brisbane District Court in February 2017.

On March 1, 2017, Russell was sentenced to three years in prison with a parole release date on August 28, 2018.

After 16 days in prison, Russell appealed the conviction.

During last year's trial, the jury heard Russell withdrew almost $122,289 USD funds from his Bundaberg seafood company's bank account and used them to pay wages, group companies, creditors, and himself.

The court heard Russell was the sole director of a number of companies including AFQ - the company from which the funds were transferred.

Four months after becoming bankrupt in February, Russell's registration as director of six companies was removed.

During the trial, the Crown argued Russell used AFQ for the implied purchase of Australian Fisheries Pty Ltd - a seafood processing factory at Burnett Heads.

The charge against Russell was the result of a commercial arrangement, which the Crown alleged had been entered into in March 2011 between Aquatic Food Marketing Pty Ltd and AFQ.

The arrangement related to a shipment of 12 tonnes of Australian prawns, which was to be sold to a Hong Kong buyer.

On April 8, 2011, Australian Fisheries issued an invoice of $122,319.34 to the buyer.

They also supplied the buyer with a Bundaberg bank account (operated by AFQ) into which the funds should be paid, which Russell had arranged for AFQ to open on On April 27, 2011.

The court heard almost all of these funds were then withdrawn the next day, converted into AUD and deposited into a different business's account (BRGOC Group Finance).

Russell was BRGOC's director. He and his family members were shareholders.

The Crown alleged the funds were then used to pay wages, other group companies, creditors and Russell himself.

During this month's appeal, Russell argued he had not dishonestly applied the funds, claiming the person who had applied the funds was AFQ, not himself personally.

Russell's legal counsel also argued as director of the company, he had had no possession of the funds himself, but rather that the company had.

However, Judge Fraser, Judge Gotterson and Judge Morrison last week found Russell's role as director meant he had controlled and thus possessed the funds at all times.

All four of Russell's grounds of appeal were either unsuccessful or not establishes and his case was dismissed.