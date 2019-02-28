Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WET WEATHER: South easterly winds are expected to bring some rain to the Bundaberg area.
WET WEATHER: South easterly winds are expected to bring some rain to the Bundaberg area. Emma Reid
News

Bundy forecast: Up to 50mm on radar in coming days

by Geordi Offord
28th Feb 2019 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THINGS might look a little bit wetter around Bundaberg over the next week with some rain forecast for the area.

Online weather service Weatherzone is predicting between 20 and 40mm to fall next Tuesday with a further 10mm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Meteorologist Janine Yuasa from the Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting a lower total.

Ms Yuasa said a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea could bring anywhere up to 10mm of rain during the next week.

"South-easterly winds will bring showers into the Bundy area but the activity will be a bit hit and miss," she said.

"Temperatures will be around 30 degrees for the daytime maximum with minimums of 20 or 21 degrees which is close to average for this time of year.

Ms Yuasa said the winds offshore will reach up to 25 knots.

"Winds over Hervey Bay are expected to be south-easterly and reach 15 to 20 knots," she said.

"Inland winds will be between 20 and 30 km/h during the day."

After Ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma threatened to cross the coast last week, the surf will be slightly elevated reaching up to one and a half metres.

She said the weather going into next week will be much the same.

"We could see an increase in the shower activity early next week but it's still a bit early to be sure about that," she said.

More Stories

bundaberg bundaberg weather bureau of meteorology rain temperatures weather wind
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Gun-wielding dad's crime spree ends in 'dangerous' CBD chase

    premium_icon Gun-wielding dad's crime spree ends in 'dangerous' CBD chase

    Crime A FATHER of four whose nine-hour crime spree ended with a high-speed police chase through Bundy's CBD has been sentenced to five and a half years' jail.

    Uber slammed for 'Americanising' driver wages

    premium_icon Uber slammed for 'Americanising' driver wages

    News Union questions Uber Australia's new wage-increase tactic

    Bank an 'ass' for treatment of woman, 95

    premium_icon Bank an 'ass' for treatment of woman, 95

    News Elderly woman denied access to her bank account for a lack of ID.

    Bundy's deadliest road set for $6m upgrade

    premium_icon Bundy's deadliest road set for $6m upgrade

    Politics Funding has arrived for the Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd

    • 28th Feb 2019 1:57 PM