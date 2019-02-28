Bundy forecast: Up to 50mm on radar in coming days

WET WEATHER: South easterly winds are expected to bring some rain to the Bundaberg area.

THINGS might look a little bit wetter around Bundaberg over the next week with some rain forecast for the area.

Online weather service Weatherzone is predicting between 20 and 40mm to fall next Tuesday with a further 10mm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Meteorologist Janine Yuasa from the Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting a lower total.

Ms Yuasa said a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea could bring anywhere up to 10mm of rain during the next week.

"South-easterly winds will bring showers into the Bundy area but the activity will be a bit hit and miss," she said.

"Temperatures will be around 30 degrees for the daytime maximum with minimums of 20 or 21 degrees which is close to average for this time of year.

Ms Yuasa said the winds offshore will reach up to 25 knots.

"Winds over Hervey Bay are expected to be south-easterly and reach 15 to 20 knots," she said.

"Inland winds will be between 20 and 30 km/h during the day."

After Ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma threatened to cross the coast last week, the surf will be slightly elevated reaching up to one and a half metres.

She said the weather going into next week will be much the same.

"We could see an increase in the shower activity early next week but it's still a bit early to be sure about that," she said.