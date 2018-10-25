Bundy forecast 50mm rain brings relief from big temperatures

Rain is on the way for Bundaberg

Rain is on the way for Bundaberg Noelle Otto

BUNDY is set to cool off early next week with up to 50mm of rain predicted across three days.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for the start of the week said the city had a high chance of copping up to 15mm of rain on Monday.

Meteorologist Livio Regano said the rain would drop off after Monday.

"There's a reasonably high chance on Monday before dropping off later in the week.”

There's a medium chance the rain will continue on Tuesday with up to 20mm of rainfall before faintly easing off with a 50 per cent chance of seeing up to 15mm on Wednesday.

The temperature is predicted to drop only slightly over the start of next week with a maximum of 29 degrees on Monday, 26 degrees on Tuesday and 27 degrees on Wednesday.

Mr Regano said there's a chance of rain over parts of the region tonight but it may not reach Bundaberg.

"If you miss out on tonight, you'll just have to wait until the start of next week,” he said

Forecast for the three days:

Monday

Minimum 19 degrees - maximum 29 degrees.

Possible rainfall: 3-15mm.

Shower or two.

Tuesday

Minimum 18 degrees - maximum 26 degrees.

Possible rainfall: 5-20mm.

Shower or two.

Wednesday

Minimum 18 degrees - maximum 27 degrees

Possible rainfall: 0-15mm.

Shower or two.