Bundy footy player fined for shopping centre assault

A WELL-KNOWN Bundaberg footballer has received a fine after facing court today.

Leslie Ezekeial Nagas pleaded guilty to common assault in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after grabbing someone who worked at a popular shopping centre on the arm.

The court heard about 5.30pm on November 25 the 21-year-old was working as a security guard at Stockland Bundaberg when he was in the shared office area of the centre.

Court prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said the victim was texting on her phone when Nagas grabbed the phone out of her hands.

Sgt Klaassen said the victim then grabbed the phone back before returning to complete her work duties.

At that point, Nagas grabbed the victim on the arm before the victim left and went to her vehicle.

The court heard Nagas came from a well-known football playing family and played football for Easts, however was currently not playing due to injury.

Nagas's lawyer told the court he was remorseful and misread the cues of the victim before grabbing them by the arm.

The court also heard Nagas hoped to return to work as a security guard and had no previous criminal history.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Nagas's guilty plea and the fact he had no criminal history.

Nagas received a $300 fine. No conviction was recorded.