Bundy footy club honoured on a can of XXXX

THAT'S GOLD: Eastern Suburbs secretary Kelly Hammond and president Greg Elliott hold a can of XXXX with the football club's name written in front.

THE Eastern Suburbs is about to become a household name courtesy of a promotion for the upcoming Origin series.

The Bundaberg Rugby League club will feature on a XXXX Gold can that will be consumed by thousands of Australians during the series between Queensland and New South Wales.

The beer company selected 12 clubs from Queensland for the promotion and chose Easts to mark one of the letters that spell the iconic word Queenslander, which is yelled by every Maroon fan during the series.

Easts takes up one of the "Es” in the campaign.

Magpies secretary Kelly Hammond said the club was honoured to take part.

"It's special, really special for the club,” she said.

"We are really proud.”

Hammond explained how the deal came about.

"I got notified from XXXX that Eastern Suburbs were in the running for it, to go on the can,” she said.

"They then gave it to us and now we are here.”

Hammond said flood events over the past few years helped give the club prominence for selection.

Easts president Greg Elliott said the publicity would also help the club.

"It promotes our team, both juniors and seniors, and our community,” he said.

"We don't get any financial assistance, we just get the promotion of Eastern Suburbs.

"Our name is on the can and there will be only around 45 million Australian-wide.”

Elliott said it also helped the club rebuild from a tough few months and gets their name out.

The president said the club would also try to collect the set as a keepsake.

Richard Knight, the marketing manager of XXXX, said it was important in the Origin series to recognise local clubs who have created the stars who play.

"We've paid homage to some of the local clubs and senior teams where many great players have come from in Queensland to form the state side,” he said.

"It's these local Queensland footy clubs who've taught the legends of the game how to be great.”

The cans will be available next month.