Bundy folk to don masks, follows local brush with Covid case

UPDATE: All people in Bundaberg must carry a mask to wear in public spaces where social distancing can't be carried out.

According to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Queenslanders including those in the Bundaberg region should mask up when out and about.

"Everywhere in Queensland, you must carry a mask with you whenever you leave home. Wear it in indoor spaces, including public transport, taxis and rideshares," she said.

"To keep our most vulnerable Queenslanders safe, aged care, correctional centres, hospitals and disability service providers will close to visitors across the state.

"The restrictions will be reviewed on Wednesday evening."

Meanwhile, reports from the local fever clinic are of very long waits and bottles of water being handed out to those in line to be tested.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett, who announced the person who tested positive to Covid-19 after visiting Gladstone had been in the Gin Gin and Miriam Vale areas, said all the close contacts of the man had so far returned negative test results.

EARLIER: A man who travelled to the region before testing positive to Covid-19 has visited two places in the greater Bundaberg region.

According to the Gladstone Observer, the man attended the Gin Gin Bakery from 1.26-1.33pm on Thursday, with casual contact.

Also on Thursday, the man attended the Miriam Vale Star Roadhouse and Caravan Park from 2.35-2.45pm with casual contact.

The man also visited several locations across Gladstone.

The Gin Gin Bakery took to social media to confirm the short visit from the man and to confirm it was safe to shop there.

"Yes, we had someone in our bakery on the 25th March 2021, who tested positive to Covid-19," the post said.

"All our staff who worked on that afternoon are all in quarantine and have now had their Covid test.

"We are waiting for the results to come back.

"Please be advised that it is safe to shop at the bakery. We follow strict guidelines for Covid-19. Thanks for your understanding."

Anyone with flu-like symptoms or who was in these locations at the approximate times is urged to get tested.

The Bundaberg Fever Clinic has moved back to the general hospital area with entry via Hinkler Avenue near Tallon Bridge.

The clinic is open Mondays from 10am till 4.30pm and 7.30am till 4.30pm all other days.

Locals are urged to come forward and be tested even if their symptoms are mild.

The news comes as Brisbane recorded four new community acquired cases and six new overseas-acquired cases in hotel quarantine.

People should keep up social distancing and good hand hygiene.

Despite fragments of the virus being discovered in wastewater in the region over several months, there has been no positive case of Covid-19 detected in the region since June last year.

The man, who had come to work on the region's farms, tested positive but more than 119 contacts had a negative test result.