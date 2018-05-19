BUNDY FOCUS: Our changing jobs landscape

THE number of job advertisements is on the rise across the nation, according to the latest research from employment recruitment giant SEEK, but how exactly does Bundaberg fare when it comes to job opportunity?

The latest Employment Data Report outlined figures that showed how national new job ads recorded a rise of 16.5 per cent in April compared to this time last year, and experienced modest month-on-month growth of 1 per cent (see fact box).

Local labour hire and recruitment company IPA manager Peter Bender said it was certainly a positive outlook for Bundaberg.

"The last Regional Economic Forum highlighted that Wide Bay Burnett had 8% gross domestic product growth last year,” he said.

"This is a great growth rate for business.

"It is expected that this would translate to higher employment for the region in due course.”

Mr Bender said he was pleased to see the local growth rate was broad and not industry specific.

"It is also driving wages up as good employees are increasingly having a choice of roles,” he said.

Mr Bender said currently, the search for employment was a different landscape to what it had previously been.

"We can confirm that we get about half as many applicants applying for roles or registering with us compared to what we had six months ago,” he said.

"We are experiencing record orders across most of our Wide Bay region including Bundaberg.

"What is pleasing is the increase in supervisory/management and specialist roles because these generally don't come about unless a business is confident of future conditions.”

While all sectors of SEEK's report highlighted a rise, the highest new job advertisement increase was in mining, resources and energy which increased across all states, with Queensland at 91% year on year.

Mr Bender said it had an impact to prospective worker numbers in the region.

"The increase in mining employment both in Queensland and WA is starting to drain our trades candidate pool again,” he said.

"This is being balanced with more men and women remaining locally with lower paying jobs due to their children now being at early school years compared to being toddlers in the last mining boom where mum or dad could manage a FIFO (fly in fly out) or DIDO (drive in drive out) role.”

IPA, situated on Quay St, has two key services, Mr Bender said.

"Labour hire is when we fill the short-term business needs for things like backfilling leave or a peak workload,” he said.

"The permanent recruitment is when someone has a 'hard to fill' vacancy or they prefer to outsource their recruitment function.”

The employment data report from SEEK shows national new job ads recorded a rise of 16.5 per cent in April compared to this time last year. SEEK

Seeking work

SEEK'S latest figures show Queensland responsible for the vast majority of new job ads.

A report released this week identifies healthcare as Australia's biggest employer, and said it was getting even bigger - accounting for 13.7 per cent of the nation's workforce.

"While the majority (68 per cent) of SEEK new job ads in healthcare are concentrated in the capital cities, overall growth has been fuelled by regional opportunities,” the report said.

"Over the past seven years, the share of new job ads in healthcare in areas outside of capital cities has risen from 25 per cent to 32 per cent, demonstrating a significant shift from metro to regional areas.”