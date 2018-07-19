Bundy focus: massive medical data changes to come

OVER the next three months staff from the Primary Health Network will meet with thousands of residents across the Bundaberg region to discuss the benefits of Medicare's My Health Record.

PHN CEO Pattie Hudson said a My Health Record electronic file would be created for every Medicare and DVA card holder by the end of 2018 unless they opted out.

"Meeting people in our communities gives us a chance to hear their stories and answer any questions they may have about My Health Record,” Ms Hudson said.

"We'll be at various local events including multicultural days, local shows, community forums and libraries.”

More than 5.9 million Australians already have a My Health Record, which is an online summary where they can store, access and share their key health information.

"My Health Record gives people the opportunity to make decisions that improve their care,” Ms Hudson said.

"Choosing to have a My Health Record and sharing that information with your chosen health providers could save your life.

"If you are in an emergency situation, like a heart attack, an accident or diabetic coma, the team of professionals caring for you can access your medical history and identify any serious allergies or conflicting medication.

"This information all has a huge impact on the care you receive and can greatly improve your chances of surviving.

"This is just one of the benefits and we're really excited to have our team on the ground, talking with the community.”

The Australian Digital Health Agency said Australians are able to manage privacy and control access to their records, including what information gets uploaded and who has access, such as family members, carers and healthcare providers.

"This empowers them to share and control their health information with doctors, hospitals and other healthcare providers from anywhere, at any time,” they said.

Advocacy group Digital Rights Watch have expressed concerns about the security of the My Health Record initiative and are urging everyone to opt out.

"No guarantees have being given that individual citizen's personal information will be kept safe and secure,” chairman Tim Singleton Norton said. "Health information is incredibly attractive to scammers and criminal groups. There are also concerns of the current or future access being granted to private companies.”