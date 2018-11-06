Bundy focus: Fashion fit for the Cup

READY TO RUN: Genene Braysher and Anne McWhirter in their Melbourne Cup race day outfits.

IT'S the race that stops the nation and gives attendees an excuse to get all dolled up in their best frock and fascinator.

Today is Melbourne Cup Day and for Hotline Boutique owner Kaye McCotter it's all about fashion.

Ms McCotter said the key to fashion was comfort.

Feeling comfortable in a piece that works best for the individual, rather than "what's in” is what she is focused on.

She said this was because the current look didn't always work for everyone.

However, floral and blush pink are both hot.

Black, white and navy were traditional colours and even mustard was in, but again she said this was a look not everyone could pull off.

"(With the) Melbourne Cup, you can go over the top, subtle, classy or individual,” she said.

"There's rules and there's no rules.”

Ms McCotter suggested picking one feature for your attire and building the outfit around it.

If you're dress is the main feature, a simple fascinator and shoes would work.

With the current weather, Ms McCotter said those thinking about pulling off a hat were in luck with "beautiful straw hats” and basket bags making a highlight stance in the fashion world at the moment.

If you weren't able to make it to Melbourne for the great race, fear not as the region's gold made the trip for you.

Locally mined gold has been used to make Australia's most iconic horse racing trophy for the 2018 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Evolution Mining Limited announced the golden moment for Mt Rawdon gold mine earlier this year, revealing that gold produced at its mine - 20km south-east of Mt Perry and 75km south-west of Bundaberg - would be used in the cup.

This isn't the first time the region has had a win when it comes to the Melbourne Cup.

Bundaberg's Bruce Dalton, part-owner of Prince of Penzance, tasted cup victory when the gelding won the race in 2015. The horse, which was trained by Darren Weir, created history with jockey Michelle Payne becoming the first female jockey to win the Cup.