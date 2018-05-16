BUNDY FOCUS: Business minister talk jobs for youth

BUSINESS MEETING: Chamber of Commerce vice-president Tim Sayre, MP Keith Pitt, Minister Craig Laundy and Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan in Bundy yesterday.

CRAIG Laundy isn't backing away from the battle to get more young people working in the Bundaberg region.

The Minister for Small and Family Business, the Workplace and Deregulation yesterday joined the Member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt, to talk to members of the Bundaberg business community.

And one of the key topics was about the best ways to approach the region's high youth unemployment levels.

Other focus points at the Rock Bar and Grill included aged care, infrastructure investment, the Bruce Hwy and last week's federal Budget.

"We were talking long-term youth unemployment,” Mr Laundy said.

"There were a couple of local services, Registered training organisations and job active providers telling me that the youth job path - our attempt to work with local providers to get long-term youth unemployed into work - results were running at 37 per cent success rate verses the 22 per cent state wide in Queensland.

"Nearly twice the rate.

"This is very pleasing news.”

Mr Laundy said "we aren't backing off” of the push for youth employment.

He said at the beginning of the event, Mr Pitt asked the group whether they believed the Budget was good by a show of hands.

"There would have been 30-40 people in the room and I think about 90 per cent put up their hand and said 'yeah this was a good budget',” he said.

"It goes to show that hopefully by reducing taxation across the board is popular not just in Bundaberg but Australia-wide.”

Mr Laundy said one of his ideas was to focus with regional universities to promote interaction between small and family businesses.

Mr Pitt said there were current projects getting underway and with the likes of the Building Better Regions funds being extended in this year's Budget, infrastructure and jobs would flow.