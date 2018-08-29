BUNDY FOCUS: Bega takes 79% profit cut after expansion

BEGA Cheese has taken a 79 per cent cut in annual net profit to $28.8 million after a year of expansion, which included the acquisition of the Mondelez grocery business, now known as Bega Foods, and Peanut Company of Australia.

Bega's revenue for the year to June 30 was up 17 per cent, or $212 million, to $1.44 billion, driven by the contribution from Bega Foods, higher international sales and increased milk intake from suppliers.

The company will issue a 5.5 cent final dividend, fully franked, up from five cents a year ago.

In June, Bundaberg and Childers peanut growers have had the opportunity to meet and talk shop with Bega Cheese Limited bosses.

Director Max Roberts, CEO Paul Van Heerwaarden, operations manager for Bega Foods Peter Watt and Peanut Company of Australia supply manager Lionel Wiek were at Brothers Sports Club to delve into their vision for the peanut industry.

The Bega executives were met by about 33 farmers in Childers and a dozen in Bundaberg.

Since Bega's acquisition of PCA in January, Mr Roberts said they had been focused on a variety of elements, in particular their relationship with the suppliers - our farmers.

With hopes to grow their Australian supply of peanuts to 25,000 tonnes in the next two years, Bega has developed a package for the farmers to encourage their production of peanuts.

One of the elements highlighted in the package for farmers is the payment terms, which will see farmers' stock paid for on the basis of 100 per cent of proceeds, 30 days after delivery.