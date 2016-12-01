31°
Bundy florists know romance is blossoming

Crystal Jones
| 1st Dec 2016 11:31 AM
Karen Mollder and Steph Bishop at the Flower Box.
Karen Mollder and Steph Bishop at the Flower Box. Crystal Jones

CHANCES are if you're reading this you may be - or may know - a Flower Box baby.

It's the name Bundaberg's Flower Box florist gives the babies born along a trail of flowers leading from courtship, to engagement and marriage - all witnessed through the eyes of the little shop's workers.

Owner Karen Moller said it was one of the inevitable joys of working in the business of blossoms.

"I married into the business basically and my oldest daughter Jennifer left school 15 years ago and has been working with us ever since,” she said.

The NewsMail's Facebook audience was recently asked to list off their favourite florist in the region and while many got a shout out, the most mentions went to the Bourbong St store.

Suellen Cusack-Greensill was one of those Facebookers.

"Their service was so professional and kind, and the final result was perfection,” she said.

Her wedding, according to Mrs Moller, was the biggest project the shop had ever worked on.

"We closed the shop for two days just for the wedding,” she said.

It took four cars to transport the mostly white blooms for the big day.

Suellen Cusack-Greensill shared this image of her wedding flowers.
Suellen Cusack-Greensill shared this image of her wedding flowers.

Mrs Moller said it was often a mistaken belief that the work of a florist was just a matter of playing with flowers, but the hard work was always worth it.

"It's nice to see the smiles on people's faces when they get the flowers,” she said.

While flowers were often used to mark joyous occasions, Mrs Moller said sometimes there could be sad days in the shop too.

"It's not always happy - sometimes it's sad and that's the part we struggle with the most,” she said.

Florist Steph Bishop works on an arrangement at the Flower Box.
Florist Steph Bishop works on an arrangement at the Flower Box. Crystal Jones

This year marks the colourful flower shop's 40th anniversary in the city.

As for the most popular flowers? Roses, oriental lilies and peonies.

And workers say they're reminded every day that romance is blooming every day in Bundy.

"In the afternoon you get a lot of guys who want to take their wives flowers on the way home,” Mrs Moller said.

Pretty flowers on show at the Flower Box.
Pretty flowers on show at the Flower Box. Crystal Jones
