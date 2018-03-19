Bundy flood victim caught in cyclone: 'Disasters follow me'

Cyclone Marcus created an extra playground for kids who climbed on the fallen trees it left behind. Picture: Justin Kennedy

Cyclone Marcus created an extra playground for kids who climbed on the fallen trees it left behind. Picture: Justin Kennedy

AS SHE buckled down in preparation for Mother Nature to strike again, Bundaberg basketball identity Kerri Savidge feared the worst.

Ms Savidge knows the power behind natural events after she went through two major floods in Bundaberg, suffering loss both through business and personally.

This time she was caught up in the middle of Cyclone Marcus as it bared down on Darwin at the weekend.

Ms Savidge lives in Darwin, with Bundaberg friend Trudi Duncan. She moved there to take up a position with Darwin Basketball Association.

The pair didn't know what to expect as they heard news the cyclone would cross the coast.

She spoke with the NewsMail about the experience, saying what she had learnt from the 2011 and 2013 floods in Bundaberg had changed the way she thought.

Flood waters inundated the Bundaberg Basketball Association's WIN Stadium during both weather events.

At the time the association's volunteers had to swim from the court on Flint St after they had secured valuables as the waters rose.

There was nothing they could do to stop floodwaters sweeping over the new indoor court, resurfaced at a cost of $100,000 after the first flood.

"It's funny, natural disasters seem to follow us," she said.

"Mother Nature is erratic, it's like she's constantly going through menopause.

"All the memories came flooding back.

"There was absolute fear."

Ms Savidge believes she was sent to Darwin for a reason, as the sporting facility didn't have a disaster management plan when she arrived.

"I learnt from my experience and quickly implemented one," she said.

"I teared up going to the stadium on Sunday - it brought back all the memories."

She said one thing acts of nature like this had in common was that no matter which state you lived in the community spirit shone through.

"The electricity here was only out for a few hours," she said.

"And we only had minor damage at the stadium but everyone chipped in to help, no matter how big or small the help is always welcome."

Ms Savidge said as silly as it sounded she was thankful for the Bundaberg floods as they gave her knowledge on how to be prepared.

"The experience I went through in Bundy helped me here," she said.

"It's just one reason why I live in a fifth-storey apartment now.

"And you learn not to ignore the warnings and be prepared."