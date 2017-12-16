Bundy flood recovery leader leaving the force

THE man who headed the recovery effort in Bundaberg after the 2013 floods will leave the Queensland Police Service after a 40-year career.

Deputy Commissioner Brett Pointing yesterday announced he would officially separate from the QPS in March.

He said his career highlights included roles as district officer on the Gold Coast from 2004-2007, disaster recovery co-ordinator for Bundaberg and the North Burnett in 2013, head of the Operation Resolute task force targeting Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs from 2013-2015 and being the QPS champion for prevention and first response to domestic and family violence.

Mr Pointing said he would spend the festive season with family before seeking other professional and personal opportunities that would allow him to contribute to the community.