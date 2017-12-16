Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bundy flood recovery leader leaving the force

Deputy Commissioner Brett Pointing is resigning.
Deputy Commissioner Brett Pointing is resigning. Contributed

THE man who headed the recovery effort in Bundaberg after the 2013 floods will leave the Queensland Police Service after a 40-year career.

Deputy Commissioner Brett Pointing yesterday announced he would officially separate from the QPS in March.

He said his career highlights included roles as district officer on the Gold Coast from 2004-2007, disaster recovery co-ordinator for Bundaberg and the North Burnett in 2013, head of the Operation Resolute task force targeting Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs from 2013-2015 and being the QPS champion for prevention and first response to domestic and family violence.

Mr Pointing said he would spend the festive season with family before seeking other professional and personal opportunities that would allow him to contribute to the community.

Bundaberg News Mail
Owner hacked pet cat's leg off

Owner hacked pet cat's leg off

AMY Matthews joked to her daughter that Oscar's amputated leg had been thrown on to the roof of a neighbour's house. *WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE*

Beloved Bundy school teacher now cancer free

CANCER FIGHT: Shane Sully Sullivan with the mask which helped save his life. Sully was diagnosed with cancer and didnt think hed make Christmas but now is confident he is on the road to recovery.

Christmas gift arrives early for Shane 'Sully' Sullivan

Bargara Parkrun gets the green light

CELEBRATION: Phil Dunkley and friends are excited that Parkrun has been given the green light to host events at Bargara from January 2018.

Ready, set, go

Red Shed Seafood slashes power bill

SOLAR SAVERS: Tony Mills with his solar panels on the roof of The Red Shed.

Business owner switches to solar

Local Partners