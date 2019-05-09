Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUNDY FLAVOUR: A cake made with wholefoods by Well Goodness Me owner Melissa Baker with other locally made and grown products.
BUNDY FLAVOUR: A cake made with wholefoods by Well Goodness Me owner Melissa Baker with other locally made and grown products. Geordi Offord
News

Bundy flavours back for another year

Geordi Offord
by
9th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG chefs and growers are gearing up for the annual Bundy Flavours event to be held in July.

The event will highlight locally grown and made produce with stallholders such as Nana's Pantry and Well Goodness Me.

Well Goodness Me owner Melissa Baker makes pickled foods.

She said she was excited to be part of this year's event.

"I love this event, it's lovely to meet the farmers and see what we grow locally,” she said.

BUNDY FLAVOUR: Nana;s Pantry owner Leisa Storey, Councillor Judy Peters and Well Goodness Me owner Melissa Baker.
BUNDY FLAVOUR: Nana;s Pantry owner Leisa Storey, Councillor Judy Peters and Well Goodness Me owner Melissa Baker. Geordi Offord

Councillor Judy Peters said there was nothing better than talking to the producer one on one.

"I think it's really important to showcase not only our local chefs, but our local growers,” she said.

"This region is well known for excellence in fresh produce.”

Bundy Flavours will be held on July 6 at Alexandra Park.

bundaberg bundy flavours locally grown local produce
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Home owner stumped amid fears tree will crash down on home

    premium_icon Home owner stumped amid fears tree will crash down on home

    Offbeat ONE tree has caused growing concerns for Reads Rd resident Chris Robinson who fears the tall timber is one vicious storm away from taking out his house.

    • 9th May 2019 5:00 AM
    NDIS home sits vacant in Bundy, but no takers

    premium_icon NDIS home sits vacant in Bundy, but no takers

    Business NEW Bundy house perfect for aged or disabled left vacant

    • 9th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Almost 170% increase in cases of STI in Wide Bay

    premium_icon Almost 170% increase in cases of STI in Wide Bay

    News Dozens diagnosed with sexually transmitted infection

    • 9th May 2019 5:00 AM
    What to expect: Gates set to open for Agrotrend 2019

    premium_icon What to expect: Gates set to open for Agrotrend 2019

    News Agrotrend preparations underway.

    • 9th May 2019 5:00 AM