Bundy flavours back for another year

BUNDY FLAVOUR: A cake made with wholefoods by Well Goodness Me owner Melissa Baker with other locally made and grown products. Geordi Offord

BUNDABERG chefs and growers are gearing up for the annual Bundy Flavours event to be held in July.

The event will highlight locally grown and made produce with stallholders such as Nana's Pantry and Well Goodness Me.

Well Goodness Me owner Melissa Baker makes pickled foods.

She said she was excited to be part of this year's event.

"I love this event, it's lovely to meet the farmers and see what we grow locally,” she said.

BUNDY FLAVOUR: Nana;s Pantry owner Leisa Storey, Councillor Judy Peters and Well Goodness Me owner Melissa Baker. Geordi Offord

Councillor Judy Peters said there was nothing better than talking to the producer one on one.

"I think it's really important to showcase not only our local chefs, but our local growers,” she said.

"This region is well known for excellence in fresh produce.”

Bundy Flavours will be held on July 6 at Alexandra Park.