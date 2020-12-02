NEW BUSINESS: Nurse delivers IV vitamin infusions

After more than a decade of nursing experience, Nicole Panuccio is in the process of launching her own IV vitamin therapy clinic. Picture: Rhylea Millar

THEY say real beauty is on the inside, which is why one nurse is launching a unique health service in Bundaberg - Intravenous Vitamin therapy.

Originally from South Australia, Nicole Panuccio completed her nursing degree in Adelaide and after working at a public hospital, relocated to Hervey Bay in 2018.

Using the experience and knowledge she gained working as a healthcare nurse for more than a decade and eventually moving to the Gold Coast, Ms Panuccio began pursuing her real passion; starting a career in the cosmetic industry.

Working as a trainer for an Intravenous Vitamin therapy company, she trained nurses from all over the country.

"Beauty always interested me so getting into the cosmetic industry was always something I wanted to do, but 10 years ago there weren't a lot of those opportunities as a nurse, unless you were lucky enough to work with a doctor," Ms Panuccio said.

"Now there are a lot of larger companies who can train you in the cosmetic side of things and take you on as a nurse in the industry."

Personally experiencing a burn out herself, qualified nurse Nicole Panuccio said the IV vitamin infusion treatment gave her more energy, immunity and allowed her to recover quicker than usual.

The qualified nurse recently moved to Bundaberg where she works as a cosmetic nurse for SILK Laser Clinics from Wednesday to Saturday and is in the process of opening her own side hustle - IV Drip Co, a intravenous vitamin infusion therapy clinic which is set to launch early next year.

"We're expecting to launch the IV therapy clinic in Bargara in February, where I plan to operate just on Tuesdays at this stage, but hoping to eventually offer the service at retreats, events and a mobile office too," Ms Panuccio said.

"When we ingest food, it goes through our gastro intestinal tract and our stomach breaks it down and we absorb the nutrients that way, but this treatment essentially bypasses that process by accessing the blood stream and circulatory system straight away.

"As a registered nurse, I'm qualified to cannulate you just like you're in hospital on a drip, so I cannulate the vein to access the circulatory system, pop a bag of fluid up and mix a concoction of different vitamins straight to your system."

After seven years of working in a management role at a hospital, the new business owner said she personally experienced a burn out, but the IV vitamin infusion treatment allowed her to build her energy and immunity levels and recover quicker.

"I connect with my clients because I had a lot of struggles with my own self-esteem and worth and I really focused on my exterior with body building competitions and surgeries, but realised working on your inner-self is a big part of it too," Ms Panuccio said.

Offering a cocktail of vitamins including B, C, B12, Magnesium, Amino Acid, potassium, chloride, sodium and iron infusions, Ms Panuccio said the treatment should be used to bridge the gap and support clients in addition to medical treatment.

"If it's something like severe dehydration, I would always instruct clients to go to the emergency department and we are not treating any chronic or acute illnesses, but this treatment essentially supports the overall wellness of a person," she said.

"I would never say not to continue taking your oral vitamins, because I think they both play a vital role but they do work better hand-in-hand together."

Initial consultations involve clients supplying medical history and discussing objectives they hope to achieve through the treatment with Ms Panuccio.

The cosmetic nurse then engages a doctor who specialises in the treatment and all three parties meet to discuss medical recommendations and obtain a script for the procedure, before administering the first treatment.

Clients will also have the option of an additional service, working with Bargara nutritionist Rebecca Lang to monitor progress through blood work, liver function and iron levels.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, people under the age of 18 and those with chronic heart disease are not currently able to participate in the treatment.

Set menu and pricing is available on the website, otherwise tailor made packages are also available.

To secure an appointment, phone 0439 676 189 or click here (http://www.ivdripco.com.au/contact-us/)

