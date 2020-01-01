Bundy fireworks business hurt by national push

A BUNDABERG fireworks company has lost almost $50,000 due to cancelled events in recent months.

Light Em Up Fireworks’ owner Brenden Robinson blamed the downturn on social media bullying.

He said an agenda was being pushed against event organisers and governments, encouraging the money to instead be donated to bushfire victims.

The Bundaberg Regional Council announced three weeks ago it would cancel the event due to fire restrictions, although acknowledged other fireworks events would be held.

This included the New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular event held in Bargara last night, hosted by the local golf club.

Light Em Up Fireworks was not contracted for the Bargara event but staged a show in Hervey Bay instead.

Mr Robinson said the cancelled Bundaberg fireworks display was “a big kick in the guts” after receiving approvals from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and were to be fired from a barge in the Burnett River.

“It’s quite sad, we’ve been doing it for years,” he said.

“There’s water all around and 280 metres from the nearest piece of greenery.

“It was definitely deemed safe by QFES first for us to proceed.”

Mr Robinson said most fireworks businesses were based in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, and that the cancelled events had hurt a local business which was reliant on in-laws to keep it going.

He was now supplementing his income by working in the mining industry.

“In the last two months I’m currently sitting at $48,000 out of pocket due to bullying of event organisers to cancel their events,” he said.

“I’m talking several events across Wide Bay.

“This November-December is the time for fireworks where we get six months of income to get us through to June next year when we take over again, and things start picking up.

“The flow-on effect for it is not just the fireworks businesses.

“ It’s all the accommodation and all the food vendors and all the stall holders that have spent time and money in putting towards this and it’s destroying their livelihood for possibly the biggest night of their year as well.”

He hoped the push to boycott fireworks did not continue next year, but said there would likely be reasons.

“This is Australia. It’s either floods or fires or droughts. It’s always something.”