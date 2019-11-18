BUNDY FIRES: Where they're at today

A fire break is quickly created on the dusty edge of Woodgate.

A fire break is quickly created on the dusty edge of Woodgate. brian cassidy

SHARON

6.30AM: RESIDENTS of Sharon are advised to stay informed.

Yesterday, crews battled a blaze in the area with water bombing craft.

Locals should have a plan in place and think about what to do in the event of worsening conditions.

They need to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

As of yesterday afternoon, the fire was burning in the vicinity of Ten Mile Road, Manoo Road, Raines Road and Heales Road, Sharon.

The fire was burning within containment lines and crews will continue to monitor the area.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties were not under direct threat as of fireys' update late yesterday afternoon.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

LOWMEAD

6.30AM: AS OF yesterday afternoon, a bushfire is burning near Lowmead Road at Lowmead.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties were not under direct threat at the time.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Aerial waterbombing operations were underway yesterday to assist firefighting efforts on the ground.

Crews are working along Lowmead Road and smoke can decrease visibility, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

BAFFLE CREEK

6.30AM: LOCALS of the Baffle Creek area should stay informed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews were on scene at a bushfire burning on Coast Road at Rules Beach as of yesterday afternoon.

There was no threat to property at the time.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Smoke is affecting the area.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by.

People should call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they or their property are under threat.

WOODGATE

6.30AM: WHILE the Woodgate fires have largely come under control, there are multiple warnings for this fire.

Woodgate/Walkers Point Road (south of Bundaberg) and Kinkuna Waters (part of Woodgate/Walkers Point Road fire) were informed, as of yesterday, to stay informed.

As of 1.45pm yesterday, there was a fire at Burrum Heads/Buxton/Pacific Haven/Howard (part of Woodgate/Walkers Point Road fire).