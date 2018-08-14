Menu
FIRE DANGER: Calavos Rural Fire Service members at a grass fire burning near Barretts Road, Isis River on Monday night. Ben Turbull
Bundy fire warning: Big dry fuels rising concerns

Katie Hall
14th Aug 2018 4:40 PM
THE Bundaberg region is facing a drier than expected fire season with the call going out for the community to ensure they have a plan in place.

A large grass fire broke out on Monday near Barretts Road, Isis River - where multiple fire crews worked through the night to control the blaze, which burnt almost 300ha.

Locals living in rural residential areas are being urged to take care and ensure they have a survival plan in place.

Rural Fire Service area director Bruce Thompson said despite the size of the fire, no property damage was recorded.

Mr Thompson said the origin of the fire was unknown, however drier than average conditions were a worrying sign for the months to come.

"We've been very busy over the last month, the incidences of escaping fires is increasing and also suspicious fires, which is concerning,” he said.

"The drier conditions are making it a bit harder to extinguish fires, so we're very lucky to have the cooler nights at this time of year.

"We just have to wait with bated breath for the next rains.”

Fire wardens have been instructed to issue burning permits only on an essential basis for necessary fires.

Mr Thompson said locals can prepare for a busy fire season by mowing their lawns shorter, keeping flammable materials away from buildings and ensuring their driveways were clear.

"We're asking people to take extra caution when they're doing tasks like mowing lawns and be extra vigilant,” he said.

"Be vigilant and if you see a fire or smoke call 000.”

bundaberg fire season 2018 rural fire service
Bundaberg News Mail

