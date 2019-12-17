Bundy fire hits citrus, macadamia and pine plantations

UP IN SMOKE: A photo taken by HQ Plantations’s fire surveillance cameras.

COVERING 4450 hectares and with a perimeter of 26km, the Promisedland and Pine Creek fire has burnt through swathes of citrus and macadamia orchards.

Residents are in for a restless time tonight, with a dangerous fire travelling in a westerly direction from Phillips Rd towards Crosswells Rd and Erskine Rd this afternoon and expected to impact Crosswells Rd and Erskine Rd.

Authorities were concerned firefighters would not be able to prevent the fire advancing.

QFES deputy incident controller Neil Kelso yesterday said multiple crews were actively engaged in fire fighting and structural protection while a number of aircraft were providing support from above.

Mr Kelso said the wind was impacting fire behaviour and fire fighting in the difficult terrain.

Today’s area of focus was on the northern end of the fire, near Phillips and Webbers Rds.

Mr Kelso said they had been working closely with HQ Plantations, Parks and Wildlife and Queensland Police Service as they co-ordinated the operation.

ROADBLOCK: SES volunteers direct traffic at the intersection of Pine Creek and Childers Rds.

The work of local rural and urban crews has successfully protected structures at this point in time, but the blaze has taken a toll on the local agricultural scene.

Mr Kelso said crews were working to mitigate the impact on local agriculture and industry, but unfortunately, the fire had impacted a number of local producers with citrus, macadamia and a “significant loss” at the pine plantation.

HQPlantations chief operating officer Islay Robertson estimated that 2000ha of southern pine plantation had been impacted to date by the fire and significant plantation losses were expected but had not been tallied.

With more than 30 HQPlantations staff and contractors operating around 10 firefighting vehicles, Mr Robertson said the fire on the HQPlantations property was picked up by their fire surveillance cameras and was thought to have originated from private farmland nearby.

“The fire, which closed the Isis Highway overnight, has also claimed a shed on state forest and is still threatening HQPlantations Elliott River depot and a valuable seed orchard,” he said.

“All plantations in Queensland south of Mackay continue to be closed to the public for the foreseeable future for safety.

“The closure, which will extend over Christmas and into the new year, is not expected to be lifted until the region experiences significant rainfall.”

HELP FROM ABOVE: A plane flies above Crosswells Rd at Pine Creek today.

Pine Creek resident Linda Timmons, a NewsMail employee, said the past 24 hours had been stressful.

Only getting a mere four hours of sleep, she said her family spent the majority of Monday night preparing their property and watching a neighbour’s windmill to see if the wind was going to change direction.

Ms Timmons said they filled their generator with fuel, brought hoses around the home, cleaned up the yard and get everything ready to float their horses out if things took a turn for the worse.