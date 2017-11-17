Bundy fire fighters become mo bros for men's health

MOVEMBER: QFES Bundaberg fire fighter Dan O'Dempsey with the rest of the crew, sporting their luscious moustaches.

MOVEMBER: QFES Bundaberg fire fighter Dan O'Dempsey with the rest of the crew, sporting their luscious moustaches.

BUNDABERG fire fighters have added an extra accessory to their uniform this month, all in the name of raising funds and awareness for a good cause.

The local Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew have been sporting what they describe as some pretty "dirty” moustaches for The Movember Foundation and now they are asking for your support.

Fire fighter Dan O'Dempsey said his 'stache was thickening up nicely for the fundraiser and was hoping it would help generate discussion about some of the health issues men face.

"We are raising awareness for men's health, particularly prostate cancer and PTSD and general men's health,” he said.

"We are doing our best to grow the dirtiest moustaches we can.”

Movember- QFES Bundaberg: The Bundaberg QFES crew are taking part in Movember this year.

Mr O'Dempsey said the goal was to get about $500 for their efforts but the crew had already exceeded fundraising expectations and were now raising the stakes to $1,000.

"That would be pretty great,” he said.

"We are doing it for a bit of a laugh, a bit of team building and to help out where we can.”

But what will be of the moustaches after November?

Mr O'Dempsey said it would be a bit of a 'wait and see'.

"It depends, we will see how thick it gets but I think it is getting a little bit ginger so I might have to get rid of it afterwards,” he laughed.

To donate, click here.

About The Movember Foundation

The Movember Foundation is the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.

They have one goal: to stop men dying too young.

Your donation will help to continue to fund world class programs that are saving and improving the lives of men.

The Movember Foundation is authorised by the Australian Tax Office as a deductible gift recipient and tax-exempt health promotion charity.