Bundy figures: Pregnant women fire up over smoking

More pregnant women in Bundy are not smoking, figures show. Trevor Veale

NEW data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reveals maternal smoking rates are falling across Bundaberg.

The data showed about 84 per cent of women across the PHN region, which includes Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast and Central Queensland, are choosing not to smoke during pregnancy, compared to the national average of 89 per cent of women across Australia.

Bundaberg had shown the largest change in the whole PHN region.

Board Chair Dr Peter Dobson said there was no safe level of smoking, whether during pregnancy or at any other stage of life.

"By choosing not to smoke you have a significantly lower risk of developing a number of chronic diseases," Dr Dobson said.

"We can see that in Bundaberg 80.2% of mothers didn't smoke during the 2013-15 period compared to only 77.5% in 2012-14.

"This is the most significant change in our region, with an additional 2.7% of mothers choosing not to smoke while pregnant.

"In Bundaberg we are supporting Impact, to deliver their Foundations for Life program which is providing young mothers with access to prenatal support services, including advice and on smoking cessation.

"By choosing not to smoke you have a significantly lower risk of developing a number of chronic diseases including diabetes or heart failure and if you're an expectant mother you can protect your child from serious effects both before and after birth."