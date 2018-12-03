Bundy FIFO wife writes kids' book

FIFO LIFE: Bundaberg wife and mother Steffi Bates has recently had her first children's book published. Illustrations by Bundaberg girl Vanessa Leigh.

MINING is one of Australia's largest industries, but what isn't often highlighted are the mums and dads that keep the sites going.

Bundaberg woman Steffi Bates is a FIFO wife and mother, and knows the struggle of a demanding shift-based lifestyle.

Her husband Julien works eight days on, six days off at Mt Rawdon, and when daughter Sabine was five months old the family made the move to Gin Gin to ease the challenges of living away.

In the haze of packing, moving, unpacking, becoming a mother and facing the isolation of a new town, Mrs Bates put pen to paper to express her emotions.

Her writings have turned into a children's book.

"It was the end of that chapter but I wanted her to know how we lived and what we did for her,” Mrs Bates said, speaking of her daughter.

"How would she know that I would get up at 4.45am to Facetime him every morning before he got on the bus.

"I chose to write this book for my daughter... and at the end of the day it was written for my family.”

Part-time Miner, Full-Time Dad was written to help Sabine understand her father's job and also act as a communication method for the two.

"Just because they're away doesn't mean they're not a full-time father,” Mrs Bates said.

While encouraging father and child to connect, the book also explains what a mining job is and why life for a FIFO family can be different.

"It's also for the mums, to help explain those 'why' questions, and can help children from non-mining families understand our lifestyle too,” she said.

The newly published author said there could be another book on the horizon.

Visit bit.ly/2RtuSZp or bit.ly/2Qtr6Ss to buy.