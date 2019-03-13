Bundy fields open side in QPL comp

TOUGH TAKE: The Waves' Grace Whaleboat has been selected for Bundaberg.

TOUGH TAKE: The Waves' Grace Whaleboat has been selected for Bundaberg. Brian Cassidy

NETBALL: Bundaberg Netball Association conquered one Queensland Premier League competition last year and it aiming to win two more this year.

The association has entered two teams in the QPL, which has associations from around the state compete against each other.

Bundaberg competes in the North Coast Cup in Zone 3 against associations from the Fraser Coast, Central Queensland and the Sunshine Coast.

The Rum City last year fielded teams in under-16 and under-18, taking out the U16 competition.

It did not field a team in open but that changes this year with the association competing in open and U17 after the QPL changed the age groups for this year's competition.

There will be no side in U19.

The association will start training on Sunday.

The season will start later this year after draws are released.

Read more netball news in the NewsMail tomorrow.

U17 team: Kendal Dodd, Natalie Jacobsen, Piper Anderson, Chelsea Brooks, Kaylah Parker, Danielle Young, Charlotte Boge, Tahlia Collin, Evette Land, Macey Egan, Sarah Nash, Baylee Holden, Sharyn Batt (coach).

Open team: Natasha Cross, Emma Taber, Piper Nowland, Madison Head, Lainey Thorpe, Riley Dallas, Grace Whaleboat, Tegan Illingworth, Kaylee Egan, Bree Simpson, Briony Thompson, Jaizdon Corrigan, Sandy Baker (coach)