Bundy fever clinic set to move, offering drive through testing
AS OF Tuesday the Bundaberg fever clinic will move from the hospital to the Recreation Precinct.
A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said the clinic would continue to operate from 11am – 7.30pm daily, and the move will enable them to provide drive-through testing – offering optimal social distancing and infection control conditions.
Walk-in testing will also be available.
The spokesperson thanked the Bundaberg Regional Council for their co-operation “to provide a great solution to meet community demand for testing”.
There were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Wide Bay yesterday, bringing the region’s total 22.
A person is eligible for testing if they have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, and, in the past 14 days:
- They were in close contact with, or a household contact of, a confirmed case
- They had been overseas, including on a cruise.
Testing is also possible for people who have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, AND:
- work in vulnerable settings such as health care, aged or residential care, military, correctional facilities, detention centres and boarding schools
- live in an area where an outbreak has occurred
- live in a First Nations community.
The Bundaberg fever clinic will be at the Recreation Precinct (AgroTrend grounds), Kendalls Rd, Branyan.