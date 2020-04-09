Menu
Directions to the Bundaberg Base Hospital Fever Clinic.
Bundy fever clinic set to move, offering drive through testing

Mikayla Haupt
9th Apr 2020 11:49 AM
AS OF Tuesday the Bundaberg fever clinic will move from the hospital to the Recreation Precinct.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said the clinic would continue to operate from 11am – 7.30pm daily, and the move will enable them to provide drive-through testing – offering optimal social distancing and infection control conditions.

Walk-in testing will also be available.

The spokesperson thanked the Bundaberg Regional Council for their co-operation “to provide a great solution to meet community demand for testing”.

There were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Wide Bay yesterday, bringing the region’s total 22.

A person is eligible for testing if they have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, and, in the past 14 days:

  • They were in close contact with, or a household contact of, a confirmed case
  • They had been overseas, including on a cruise.

Testing is also possible for people who have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, AND:

  • work in vulnerable settings such as health care, aged or residential care, military, correctional facilities, detention centres and boarding schools
  • live in an area where an outbreak has occurred
  • live in a First Nations community.

The Bundaberg fever clinic will be at the Recreation Precinct (AgroTrend grounds), Kendalls Rd, Branyan.

