Bundy fever clinic set to move, offering drive through testing

AS OF Tuesday the Bundaberg fever clinic will move from the hospital to the Recreation Precinct.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said the clinic would continue to operate from 11am – 7.30pm daily, and the move will enable them to provide drive-through testing – offering optimal social distancing and infection control conditions.

Walk-in testing will also be available.

The spokesperson thanked the Bundaberg Regional Council for their co-operation “to provide a great solution to meet community demand for testing”.

There were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Wide Bay yesterday, bringing the region’s total 22.

A person is eligible for testing if they have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, and, in the past 14 days:

They were in close contact with, or a household contact of, a confirmed case

They had been overseas, including on a cruise.

Testing is also possible for people who have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, AND:

work in vulnerable settings such as health care, aged or residential care, military, correctional facilities, detention centres and boarding schools

live in an area where an outbreak has occurred

live in a First Nations community.

The Bundaberg fever clinic will be at the Recreation Precinct (AgroTrend grounds), Kendalls Rd, Branyan.