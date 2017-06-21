Bundy feeling the squeeze over council rates rise

"Home owners are viewed as 'a bottomless pit' to fund council's extravagant indulgences,” says a letter writer as he calls for the council to tighten its belt.

Christopher Pashley A lot of us are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet with the rising costs of normal everyday expenses, because our wages just aren't going up enough to compensate for these increases. All levels of government need to stop spending enormous amounts of taxpayer and ratepayer money on unnecessary projects.

Jamie Richter The Bundaberg council could save ratepayers a lot of money by reevaluating every position within its organisation to eliminate duplicity and obsolete roles. Watch the size of the council's upper management slashed by a third.

Neil Hartshorn Improving our area will put confidence in business to come into Bundy creating more jobs. Those against modernising our city need to get out to see what other regional towns are providing their ratepayers.

Robyn Stirling It's not their God-given right to take our money and spend, spend, spend on crap. Where is all the money going? Why are our roads not perfect? Why are the streets still littered with rubbish? Why are dogs still roaming free annoying the neighbourhood? Why are cars still parking on footpaths where people need to walk? Why do they allow backpackers to litter our streets with trolleys? Why charge for the dump? China - what a joke. Wake up Bundaberg council , we vote you in and we will easily vote you out next time. We deserve a refund because you are ripping us ratepayers off and therefore you have not earned the rate rise.

Judith Hopwood Bundaberg businesses are also doing it tough and on top of increased rates the council finds new fees to levy on them each year. The council staff need to spend more time thinking of ways to save money rather than new fees and levies to charge.

Simon Potter I moved here a few months ago. I am surprised that I never see any dogs with rego tags on. My old council made a bucket load on all the small things rather then putting rates up. Inspectors even looked over fences and checked to see if any dogs registered at that address. If not, a please explain or get you dogs registered was left.