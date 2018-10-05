Bundy father of six and serial drink driver's cop confession

Patrick David Wilson, 41, narrowly escaped a term of actual imprisonment yesterday after pleading guilty to his third serious drink-driving offence in the past five years.

A FATHER of six on the brink of being locked up for his relentless drink driving habit has been given one last chance by a Bundaberg magistrate.

The man, who suffers from bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and depression, told defence lawyer Gavin James the charge came only days after he'd stopped taking his medications and instead self-medicated by drinking rum.

In the early hours of May 12, police pulled Wilson over for a random breath test along Wallace St.

Before the officers reached the Holden station wagon, Wilson got out and told police: "I'm p----d.”

He then admitted to downing five schooners of VB before getting behind the wheel and returned a blood alcohol content reading of .18 per cent before being arrested and charged.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Wilson had now come before the court seven times for drink driving or failing to supply a specimen.

In 2013, Wilson was sentenced to a wholly suspended term of imprisonment and 15 months probation for driving drunk and the dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He returned a reading of .132 per cent.

The next drink driving incident took place the following year, where Wilson blew a whopping reading of .216 per cent.

He also had similar offences in his history from 2007 and 1999.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Wilson had "shown a concerning history over the last two decades of driving whilst intoxicated”.

"It really leaves the court with no option but to propose a period of imprisonment which will actually see the defendant go into custody today for a period of time and be released on parole at a later date,” he said.

Mr James said since his client's arrest he had enrolled in a Bridges course, completed a rehabilitation program and was trying to address his long history of binge drinking and alcohol abuse.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin sentenced Wilson to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole and disqualified him from driving for three years.

"I am going to exercise my discretion in your favour today ... if you are tempted to take one sip of alcohol, remember how you were feeling here today, wondering whether you were going out that door,” she said, pointing at the watchhouse entrance.