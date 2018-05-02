Bundy father of five jailed for choking partner

The father of five and grandfather of two was sentenced to two years imprisonment for choking his partner and also contravening domestic violence orders.

IT WAS described in Bundaberg District Court as a "toxic relationship”.

One in which the male offender verbally and physically abused his partner of seven years on multiple occasions.

The father of five and grandfather of two was today sentenced to two years imprisonment for choking his partner and also contravening domestic violence orders.

The offender was described to Judge Michael Rackemann as having a "long” history of violence, from 1993 to the present day.

"History reflects this through his eight appearances of violence and two appearances of three separate domestic violence orders,” Crown Prosecutor David Nardone said.

The court heard the man, who was 41 years old at the time of last year's offences, had been sentenced to prison four times in the past, the most "substantial” of those for a robbery with circumstantial aggravation in which he was released in 2016.

On October 9, the offender verbally abused the complainant and threw a phone at her.

He was arrested for this on October 29.

The man visited the complainant again on December 10 and put his hands around her throat, "causing pain and difficulty breathing”.

A victim impact statement detailed the emotional turmoil the complainant experienced during the ordeal.

Having served 142 days in pre-sentence custody, the man will be eligible for parole on September 11.